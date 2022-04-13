Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

