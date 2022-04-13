NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 195,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,965. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 125.62%. Research analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

