NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Head-To-Head Analysis

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and MAG Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.72) -3.99 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 290.00

NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -110.39% MAG Silver N/A 1.84% 1.81%

Summary

MAG Silver beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

