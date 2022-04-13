Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.47

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 173205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.55%.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

