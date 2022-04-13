NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Up 785.7% in March

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NDAC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.