Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 822.7% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTDOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

