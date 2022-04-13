Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,100 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

