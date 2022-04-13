Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Paramount Group worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 78,317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 230,970 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 306,434 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

PGRE opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -344.41%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

