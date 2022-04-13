Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,524 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.45. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.51 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

