Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.65.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

