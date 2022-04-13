Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

