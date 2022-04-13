Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

