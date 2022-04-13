Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 90,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

