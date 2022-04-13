Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.