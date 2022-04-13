Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

CVNA opened at $100.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $208.01. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

