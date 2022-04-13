Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Up 444.8% in March

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

