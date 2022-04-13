Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.52

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 81292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $668.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.