Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) will post $124.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $506.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $515.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $531.15 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $539.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,574,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 792,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

