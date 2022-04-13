Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will post $124.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $506.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $515.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $531.15 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $539.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,574,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 792,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

