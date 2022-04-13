Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
