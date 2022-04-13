Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

