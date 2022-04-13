Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $131.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

A number of analysts have commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Nova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nova by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nova by 9.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

