Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

NVZMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Novozymes A/S (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.