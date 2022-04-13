Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,071. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.31.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
