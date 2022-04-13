Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

