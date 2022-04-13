NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of NVR worth $55,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,352.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,827.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,250.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

