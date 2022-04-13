NWF Group (LON:NWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £103.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.17. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

About NWF Group (Get Rating)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.