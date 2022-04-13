NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $3.17. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.43. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

