O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 1,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.