O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.42. 10,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

