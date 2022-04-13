O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $30,067,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 313,471 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,517. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.