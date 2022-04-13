O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,273. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.