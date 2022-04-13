O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $284.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.82. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

