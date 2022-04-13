O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.60. 9,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $98.91 and a one year high of $337.34. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.