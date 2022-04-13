O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,546.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Moody’s by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after acquiring an additional 208,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $329.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.84 and its 200-day moving average is $360.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.