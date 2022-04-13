O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Polaris stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. 1,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

