O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,363 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $19,591,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

