O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 142 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,437. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.