O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,396,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FELE. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,222. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

