O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,066 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 65,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,615,160. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

