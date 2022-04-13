O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,173 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FTCH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 113,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,530. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

