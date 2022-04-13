O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,265,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $207.83 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.