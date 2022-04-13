Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $26.22

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.22, but opened at $25.69. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 3,375 shares traded.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

