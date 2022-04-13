Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $803.29 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $803.29 million and $72.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

