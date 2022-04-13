Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.74

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 671684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

OBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The firm has a market cap of C$947.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

