OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.56

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $84,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

