OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 464,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

