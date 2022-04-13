Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,890.00

Oikos (OKS) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $24,890.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.06 or 0.07540658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.43 or 0.99939000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

