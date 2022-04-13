Omnitude Trading 16% Higher This Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (ECOM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $637,356.19 and approximately $330,635.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

