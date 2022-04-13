ON Semiconductor Corp Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.14 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.71.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

