OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ONCS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

