OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,143.00

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $638,563.88 and $69,143.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Devery (EVE) traded up 85,724,678.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.39 or 0.02647855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.